The 10KB club features websites smaller than 10 kilobytes. Unless I'm very much mistaken, that's small enough to fit in the initial "handshake" between your browser and a properly-configured web server, so these sites should render virtually instantaneously. The image in this post, a screenshot of the 10KB Club homepage, is about 350KB.
Websites smaller than 10 kilobytes
