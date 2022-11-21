Indiana Jones 5 will be about the space race and Nazi rocket scientists!

Indiana Jones 5, due out next summer, will take place in 1969 and feature Indy tangling with former-Nazis in 1969 during the height of the space race between the US and Russia. UK magazine Empire teases the plotline via an interview with Indiana Jones 5 co-writer Jez Butterworth. From Empire:

"The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis," Indiana Jones 5 co-writer (and acclaimed British playwright) Jez Butterworth tells Empire. "How 'ex' they are is the question. And it gets up Indy's nose…" Pitching Indiana – a man always looking to the secrets of the Earth rather than the stars – into the era of the astronaut finds him even more a man out of time. "It's not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed," says Butterworth. "It's not just that they're looking for something where there's nothing up there – it's like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies."

Enter Mads Mikkelsen's villainous Voller… inspired partly by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. "He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past," teases Mikkelsen of Voller. "There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story."