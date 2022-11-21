Jason David Frank, Power Rangers' original Green Ranger, dead at 49

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank is dead at 49. For those that aren't intimately familiar with the American equivalent of the famed Tokusatsu series Super Sentai, Frank wasn't just a popular Power Ranger; he was the face of the series for several generations of fans. Following his introduction to the series in the early 90s as the character Tommy Oliver, Frank quickly established a dedicated fanbase thanks to his background in martial arts. Frank's popularity in the role led him to reprise the role of Tommy for several decades, with his most recent turn as the character occurring in 2019.

In addition to his lengthy tenure as Tommy, Frank amassed several wins in MMA at both an amateur and professional level. Before his passing, Frank was constantly promoting his new film Legend of the White Dragon– a gritty, Power Rangers-inspired action film that will be released in 2023. You can check out the trailer of Frank's final role in the video linked at the top of this blog. Frank is survived by his four children.