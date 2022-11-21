Leo Moracchioli's metal cover of "Two Princes"

NiNi is a Taiwanese musician who specializes in playing classical Chinese instruments. In this video, she covers Ozzy Osborne's "Crazy Train" on a Sanxian, an ancient type of three-string lute. Thumbnail: Video screengrab, ninimusic.com. READ THE REST
