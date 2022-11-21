Rick Steves parody provides essential travel tips for the Shire, Endor and more

Have you ever wanted to visit Westeros, but don't know which restaurants will get you killed? Are you saving up your money for a visit to Endor, but wouldn't even know where to begin with its furry inhabitants?

Luckily, comedy website McSweeney's well-executed pastiche of travel writer Rick Steves, wherein he reviews particularly dangerous fantasy locales, has you covered. The whole thing is gold, but my favorite part is a cheeky nod to Westeros' famous winds of winter:

There seems to be a never-ending list of places to experience when visiting Westeros, so you can't go wrong as long as you aim for a summer visit. Winters here are absolutely brutal.

Regardless of where you intend to spend your holiday season, whether it be hunkering down in Westeros or bunking with the Weasleys, you can now go forward with confidence- and, with a bit of luck, avoid being incinerated by a dragon.