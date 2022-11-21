Right-wing UK newsreader can't bring himself to read results of Brexit poll

GB News is a right-wing British disinfotainment network along the lines of OAN or NewsMax in the United States. The newsreader in this clip can barely hold his glee as he announces the results of a Brexit sentiment poll. His smug elation comes to a screeching halt when he sees the latest results on his monitor. In the space of two seconds, his facial expressions project the first four stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, and depression. But the fifth stage, acceptance of reality, is anathema to him. He refuses to read the results out loud because doing so will make them true. His co-host becomes aware of his fugue state, and she comes to his rescue by changing the subject.

Check his face after telling the lie that their poll said viewers were still Pro Brexit pic.twitter.com/WoFAZXiNpa — Time For Change #PRNow #GTTO #GeneralElectionNow (@AlanWolfson) November 20, 2022

Here are the results he refuses to accept: