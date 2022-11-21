Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka arrested for insider trading

To quote Thanos, "reality is often disappointing." Due to the sheer amount of entertainment we ingest in modern Western society, it isn't uncommon for fans to feel attached to a particular product or celebrity. Whenever an onscreen couple sizzles with enough chemistry to make Walter White sweat, most fans of the lovebirds hope that the actors are romantically linked in real life. Part of the backlash Will Smith endured, after slapping Chris Rock, stemmed from the audience feeling as if they had a personal connection to the actor thanks to his perfectly manicured persona and bevy of affable roles.

When it comes to fiction and the creators behind it, people like to believe what they see. Fans often want to think that the creators of superheroes and champions of justice espouse the same values as the characters they dream up. However, "reality is often disappointing." According to Forbes, the co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog has been arrested for insider trading.