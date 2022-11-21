Watch what happens when you shoot a lithium-ion battery with a nail gun

Thom Dunn

The folks at iFixit put together this video about battery safety that looks frighteningly similar to the home experiments my friends and I used to do in high school. But they do with better safety precautions and more deliberate intentions than "hey what if we fucked with this." And wow, this is a good reminder of just how dangerous a battery can be (when mishandled, anyway).