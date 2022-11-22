An Italian town is paying people more than $30k to move in

Everyone has a dream city that they would love to make their primary residence. Whether it's due to climate (political or the actual weather) or an infatuation with the culture, we've all been entranced by the siren song of another city at one point in our lives. Some people make it their life mission to find a way to fully immigrate to the city of their dreams, whereas others spend their lives fantasizing because they lack the money to fund such an expedition. If only countries were generous enough to pay you to move there.

To stem local population decline, the town of Presicce in Italy's Puglia region is offering newcomers more than $30,000 to become homeowners. If you've ever had your eye on making Italy your home—or if you're keen to make an investment—Presicce might be your golden opportunity.