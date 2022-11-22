British man catches absolutely massive goldfish

Sometimes, I think that fishing is a hobby of the distant past. This is motivated in large part, admittedly, by the last time I went fishing, wherein all I was able to get on the hook was my father's foot. And sometimes, every once in a blue moon, something happens to completely shatter that unfortunate misconception. Today is one of those times. British fisherman Andy Hackett has caught one of the biggest goldfish in the world at a lake in Champagne, France. To get an idea of its mind-boggling size, you really need to watch the video below.

Imagine taking that home from the pet store as a kid. Even this little clip of Hackett's success has me wanting to test the waters again, as it were- as long as others keep a healthy distance.