Honda planning cars with built-in Playstations

According to The Verge, Honda is drafting a new electric vehicle that could release in 2025 and will come equipped with a fully functional Playstation 5.

Modern technology is all about merging functions. It's not enough that your phone can work without wires and call almost anyone on Earth; it also has to possess a fully operational camera, GPS, and MP3 player. Sure, you can have a television, but can your television get on the internet? Necessity may be the mother of invention, but amalgamation is the aphrodisiac that gets modern innovation's gears turning.

Even though we're rapidly reaching a place where every item can essentially perform the function of every other item, we still have a few inventions that only serve a singular purpose. Thankfully, there are enough brilliant minds around to ensure that your car will definitely have a working game console.

Let's hope the self-driving feature will also be standard.