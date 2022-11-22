Honda planning cars with built-in Playstations

According to The Verge, Honda is drafting a new electric vehicle that could release in 2025 and will come equipped with a fully functional Playstation 5.
Sony and Honda are mulling cramming a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused electric vehicle as they set up to challenge Tesla (via Eurogamer).
Speaking to the Financial Times, Izumi Kawanishi, the joint venture's president, said that it's "technologically possible" for Sony to integrate the PlayStation 5 platform into the car it intends to build with Honda.
Tesla started delivering its latest Model S and X vehicles with larger horizontal screens last year and added an AMD RDNA 2 graphics chipthat Tesla CEO Elon Musk said is "literally at the level of a PlayStation 5" during a demo. Over a year later, Musk's promises for big games like Cyberpunk 2077 and a demo for Steam in August have yet to be fulfilled, with the most notable game to release being the original 2D Sonic the Hedgehog.
Modern technology is all about merging functions. It's not enough that your phone can work without wires and call almost anyone on Earth; it also has to possess a fully operational camera, GPS, and MP3 player. Sure, you can have a television, but can your television get on the internet? Necessity may be the mother of invention, but amalgamation is the aphrodisiac that gets modern innovation's gears turning.
Even though we're rapidly reaching a place where every item can essentially perform the function of every other item, we still have a few inventions that only serve a singular purpose. Thankfully, there are enough brilliant minds around to ensure that your car will definitely have a working game console.
Let's hope the self-driving feature will also be standard.