I present to you the toughest bear in the world



In the early 80s, Shonen Jump—the acclaimed publisher behind some of the greatest mangas of all time—achieved perfection with the publication of Ginga: Nagareboshi Gin or Silver Fang -The Shooting Star Gin. For those unfamiliar with the series, the manga follows the exploits of a dog named Gin, who joins forces with other dogs to battle a bear. Even though Shonen Jump has since produced mangas with more significant sales figures and greater cultural impact, the premise of Silver Fang -The Shooting Star Gin alone makes it one of the best comics ever produced.

The bear in the aforementioned manga isn't just an average bear, by the way. Without spoiling anything, it suffered a traumatic brain injury that fuels its unrestrained fury. Bears are terrifying without brain injuries, so you can see how such a creature could serve as the perfect antagonist for an over-the-top manga. In reality, a nigh-unkillable bear that can shrug off mortal wounds would easily conquer the world, right?

In the video linked above, you can check out one such grizzly bear known simply as "The Boss," who survived being hit by a train and has fathered 70% of the cubs in his region.