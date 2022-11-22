Jack Daniel's goes to the Supreme Court over a parody dog toy

Something tells me that the Brown-Foreman corporation, the manufacturers of Jack Daniel's whiskey since 1956, may have been sampling a bit too much of their own product. A seemingly innocent chew toy parodying the whiskey brand's iconic bottle design (taking the form of a bottle of 'Bad Spaniel's') has attracted the distillery's ire, to the point where they are now attempting to take the case to the Supreme Court:

The toy that has Jack Daniel's so doggone mad mimics the square shape of its whisky bottle as well as its black-and-white label and amber-colored liquor while adding what it calls "poop humor." While the original bottle has the words "Old No. 7 brand" and "Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey," the parody proclaims: "The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet." Instead of the original's note that it is 40% alcohol by volume, the parody says it's "43% Poo by Vol." and "100% Smelly."

Now, does this fall under the First Amendment? I couldn't tell you, and that task may fall to the justices of the Supreme Court. Manufacturers of hard liquor being irritable, belligerent and sour-tempered, though? Who possibly could have guessed?