New docuseries about Casey Anthony case

A new three-part docuseries about the Casey Anthony case premiers on Peacock TV on November 29. The series, entitled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," is based on a series of recent interviews filmmaker Alexandra Dean conducted with Anthony over a six-month period. Peacock TV describes the docuseries:

Considered one of the first "trials of the century" that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

BuzzFeed News just published a deep dive about the docuseries. BuzzFeed News reporter Alessa Dominguez explains that in the docuseries Casey Anthony once again alleges that her father sexually abused her, which she states created an atmosphere of fear and dysfunction in the Anthony family, and helps explain why it took her so long to call the authorities when her daughter went missing:

Everyone thinks they know Casey Anthony's story. But Where the Truth Lies explores the possibility that the familiar case was mediated by dysfunctional dynamics in her family. In the documentary, Casey says her father, George Anthony, an underemployed former cop, sexually abused her from the ages of 8 to 12. "He smothered me several times," she says. "I'd wake up the next morning or even hours later knowing that it had happened again." (George and Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, released a statement in 2017 denying Casey's claims of sexual abuse: "George, who has continued to try and move forward from this tragedy and who was vindicated on multiple occasions, is once again forced to relive the hints, rumors, lies and allegations that are being made by Casey Anthony." They both refused to talk to Dean for the documentary. BuzzFeed News tried to contact Anthony through a lawyer and publicly listed information but has not yet received a response.)

TMZ also recently wrote about the docuseries, explaining that Casey also accuses her father of being responsible for daughter Caylee's death:

Casey Anthony blames her father for the death of her daughter, Caylee — going further than what she'd alleged about him in court … now reportedly linking him directly to the act. According to People mag, which has seen an early release of the new Peacock doc, "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies" … Casey spills her guts on camera, accusing George Anthony of staging Caylee's death to make it seem like it was Casey's fault, all in an alleged effort to cover up what Casey claims might've been sexual abuse at his hands. In the documentary, Casey reportedly claims she fell asleep with 2-year-old Caylee on top of her on June 16, 2008 … only to be awoken by her dad in the middle of the night with Caylee missing and George asking where she was. Casey says it didn't make sense for Caylee to be gone, because she says the kid would never leave a room without telling her. She claims George eventually presented her with Caylee's dead body, which was soaking wet and cold and allegedly told Casey she had caused this. Casey then claims he took Caylee's body and disappeared … again, according to People's review.

Crime reporter Nancy Grace, who has long disputed Casey Anthony's acquittal, has no patience for any of this. She was asked to participate in the docuseries and refused, and has recently called the docuseries a "money and fame grab" that won't provide any actual new facts about the case.

You can watch the docuseries on Peacock TV starting November 29.