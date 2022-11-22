Reporter in Qatar who gets robbed on live TV is surprised by police response

A pickpocket robbed Argentinian reporter Dominique Metzger while she was on camera at the World Cup in Qatar. She had been dancing with fans on live TV when somebody pinched "money, documents, and credit cards" from her purse, according to Mediate.

Of course, pickpocketing can and does happen everywhere, so the fact that it happened in Qatar isn't the interesting part of the story — what's fascinating is how police handled it at the station. After taking down Metzger's information, police granted her the power usually assigned to a judge, asking how the thief, when caught, should be punished.

"What justice do you want?" asked police, who insisted that with "high-tech cameras everywhere," they would "locate him with face detection," according to Yahoo! "What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?"

But Metzger, who was "taken aback," didn't want any part of her new position as sentencing judge — she only wanted her stolen stuff returned.

"I told them I just want my wallet back — I won't be making the decision for the justice system."

