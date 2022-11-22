Sports reporter detained at World Cup for wearing rainbow t-shirt

Soccer reporter Grant Wahl was stopped and detained while attempting to enter the USA vs. Wales opening match at the World Cup in Qatar. Why? He was wearing a rainbow t-shirt which security told him was prohibited. (See the shirt below.) From The Guardian:

Wahl said his phone was "forcibly ripped" from his hands by a guard as he tweeted about the incident. He said he was then detained for 25 minutes and told to remove his shirt, which a member of security staff said was "political".[…]

"Then a security commander approached me," Wahl wrote in his Substack column. "He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands. One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt … A Fifa rep later apologized to me as well.

"But the entire episode left me wondering: What's it like for ordinary Qataris who might wear a rainbow shirt when the world isn't watching here? What's that like?"