This new Popeye manga looks incredible

It's sad watching formerly popular cartoon characters fade into obscurity. Felix the Cat, Betty Boop, and Woody Woodpecker used to be massive names in animation, but through no fault of their own have faded from public awareness. It's not as if any of the cartoons mentioned above possess ideas that are bound to a specific era. With the right artists and writers at the helm, there's no reason that cartoon characters from yesteryear couldn't make a massive resurgence. Case in point; look at Popeye the Sailor Man. Although Popeye has a few antiquated edges, modernizing the character isn't as tall of an order as it would seem.

According to Comicbook.com, King Features Syndicate feels like it's about time to revive Popeye for a whole new generation. To aid them in their attempts to wrangle a more modern manga-savvy audience, the company has enlisted the talented pencils of Marcus Williams- known as Marcusthevisual on Instagram.