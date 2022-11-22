Top dog names and breeds for 2022

Pet insurance company Trupanion has released its top 10 list of dog breeds and dog names. The top ten names are: 1. Luna, 2. Charlie, 3. Bella, 4. Daisy, 5. Milo, 6. Lucy, 7. Cooper. 8. Bailey, 9. Teddy, and 10. Max. WRAL explains:

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, has compiled a top ten list of the most popular dog breeds and names for 2022. The list consisted of 800,000 dog names and dog breeds of their insured dogs.

Luna sits at the top of the list this year, moving up the ranks from the No. 2 spot in 2021.

Charlie, the second-place finisher this year, also moved up a spot finishing as No. 3 in 2021. Bella, the No. 1 finisher in 2021, fell to No. 3 in this year's ranking.

The Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle and Golden Retriever are the top three dog breeds for 2022. In 2021 the Goldendoodle breed was ranked third in 2022. The Goldendoodle moved up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings. The German Shepherd dropped to No. 6 in this year's rankings after being No. 4 last year.