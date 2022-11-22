No sooner than it exists than TV Tropes already summarizes it:

Goncharov is a 1973 mafia film written by Matteo JWHJ 0715 directed by Martin Scorsese, and starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Gene Hackman, Harvey Keitel and Cybill Shepard. It follows the story of Goncharov, a former discotheque owner who comes to Naples after the fall of the Soviet Union, and begins to work his bloody way up through the ranks of organized crime, and in the process becoming entangled with the life of Andrey, a banker, and a mysterious woman named Katya. In reality, Goncharov doesn't exist, and is in fact an internet meme based on an OCR misreading of the film Gomorrah, resulting in a pair of shoes advertising a non-existent film. This didn't stop the film from trending at #1 on Tumblr only a few days after the poster was created, with Martin Scorsese trending at #2. On top of this, the film quickly gained a Letterboxd and (removed) TMDB page, as well as getting its own tag on Archive of Our Own, and having the 'main theme' from the film uploaded to both Tumblr and Spotify.

Go ahead and explore the Goncharov tag on Tumblr. It's elaborate! Someone composed a pitch-perfect musical theme:

There are GIF sets of shots from the non-existent movie:

VHS cover art:

There's even a fake 90s video game based on the non-existent movie, along with authentic fake Goncharov merchandise!

It's nice to know there's still some good out there on the interwebs.