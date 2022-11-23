6 killed by Walmart manager in mass shooting

The gunman who killed six people and then himself at the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart last night was a manager there, according to anonymous law enforcement sources, and his motive remains unclear the morning after. The 31-year old man, who had worked at the store since 2010, began shooting at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, and two other victims remain in critical condition. The Daily Beast quotes witnesses:

Employee Briana Tyler told "Good Morning America" the shooting started in the store's break room.