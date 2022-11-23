6 killed by Walmart manager in mass shooting

The gunman who killed six people and then himself at the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart last night was a manager there, according to anonymous law enforcement sources, and his motive remains unclear the morning after. The 31-year old man, who had worked at the store since 2010, began shooting at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, and two other victims remain in critical condition. The Daily Beast quotes witnesses:
Employee Briana Tyler told "Good Morning America" the shooting started in the store's break room.
"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Tyler said. "He wasn't aiming at anybody specifically. He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, where they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit," she said, adding that the shooter had locked eyes on her and fired but "luckily missed." …
Local TV station 10 On Your Side also spoke with an employee who identified the shooter as a manager. The witness, who was not identified, told the station she suspected the shooting was planned, and that she'd heard the gunman laughing.