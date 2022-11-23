Adorable kitten runs as fast as a pup to greet his owner (video)

A ragdoll kitten hasn't yet learned he is a cat, waiting for his human at the front door as any excited pup would do. And then when the door opens, the energetic kitten sprints down a building hall to greet said human.

Not wanting to pop the little guy's bubble, an older cat-mate doesn't let on, feigning the same unconditional love for their caretaker as the kitten does, even rushing out the door before the kitten. But once out in the hall, the older cat is done with the charade and simply plops to the floor, letting the young'un carry on without him. (See video below.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Nils Jacobi / shutterstock.com