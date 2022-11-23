Don't let winter get you down. Save over $225 off this heated jacket before Thanksgiving.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here. But even in the dead of winter, we have deals you might be thankful for. This holiday season, we're releasing early Black Friday price drops on some of our bestselling items, including those that are low-priced, heavily discounted, have great reviews, or rarely go on sale.

One example is the CALDO-X, an electric-powered heated jacket. The CALDO-X can keep you extra warm throughout winter for only $29.99 (reg. $119). No coupon is necessary, but this Thankful Deal ends on November 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

As temperatures drop, you'll want to ensure you're bundled up as you face winter's wrath. The CALDO-X can shield you from the bone-chilling air awaiting just outside your door. Choose from three heat settings (low, medium, or high) and enjoy your fancy heated jacket for up to eight hours.

The CALDO is highly versatile and can keep you cozy on a brisk run, on the ski slopes, or finishing holiday shopping. No matter the occasion, the chic black design of this super soft puffer complements any outfit. Plus, the water-resistant material protects you from wind, rain, and snow, so you don't have to hibernate until March.

The heating panels are made of ultra-fine carbon fiber lining and insulate the jacket along the upper back, collar, and front pockets. Plug your power bank (not included) and tuck it inside the zipper pocket on the lower left-hand side. This jacket is like a big warm hug!

Use this jacket in all climates! Verified customer Margaret E. comments, "I plan on using this jacket in Superior, Wisconsin during Christmas. I still need to get a power bank but this evening I used it in Southern California and was very happy with it keeping warm without the power pack."

The anticipated Black Friday discounts are finally here, so you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to find a great price! Get the CALDO-X Heated Jacket for only $29.99 or 88% off!

Prices subject to change.