Further calling into question exactly which state the Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate, serial clandestine funder of abortions when personally convenient, and aspiring lycanthrope Herschel Walker lives in, the former footballer is taking a tax break on his "principal residence" in Texas. Looks like he forgot which state he is supposedly living in.

I am trying to identify which reality he claims residence in.

CNN:

Publicly available tax records reviewed by CNN's KFile show Walker is listed to get a homestead tax exemption in Texas in 2022, saving the Senate candidate approximately $1,500 and potentially running afoul of both Texas tax rules and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office. Walker registered to vote in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2021 after living in Texas for two decades and voting infrequently. In Texas, homeowner regulations say you can only take the exemption on your "principal residence."

Walker took the tax break in 2021 and 2022 for his Texas home even after launching a bid for Senate in Georgia, an official in the Tarrant County tax assessor office told CNN's KFile. The Walker campaign did not respond to CNN's repeated requests for comment. Walker is set to face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in December after neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in November's midterm election.

Blame the accountants!