FAKE infographic of things tourists can't do in Qatar

[UPDATE 11-23-2022: it's fake]
Reporter in Qatar who gets robbed on live TV is surprised by police response
A pickpocket robbed Argentinian reporter Dominique Metzger while she was on camera at the World Cup in Qatar. She had been dancing with fans on live TV when somebody pinched "money, documents, and credit cards" from her purse, according to Mediate. Of course, pickpocketing can and does happen everywhere, so the fact that it happened… READ THE REST
World Cup hosts Qatar seizes rainbow-colored kids toys for being "anti-Islamic"
Qatari authorities boasted monday that they'd seized a range of rainbow-colored childrens' toys because they displayed "anti-Islamic" values. The Deccan Herald: "The Ministry …carried out inspection campaigns on a number of shops in different regions of the country, and the campaigns resulted in the seizure and release of a number of violations, represented by children… READ THE REST
Qatar attempts bikini kill ahead of volleyball tournament
Qatar's strict and archaic rules governing how women dress, even for beach volleyball in the scorching desert heat, was enough for the German beach volleyball tandem of Karla Borger and Julia Sude to boycott the upcoming tournament hosted by Qatar. The German team would normally wear their standard bikini uniforms to deal with the high… READ THE REST
