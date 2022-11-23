Marjorie Taylor Greene uses coded language — "Pure Bloods" — in anti-vax tweet

Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't just using Twitter to sucker her fans (or fan her suckers) out of $700,000 — she's also, predictably, back on the platform to troll the libs by promoting her usual, thinly veiled white nationalist rhetoric.

"Come to my house, Juanita!" she tweeted yesterday in response to a post by anti-vaxxer Juanita Broaddrick (who once accused Bill Clinton of rape, which he denied) who tweeted a Thanksgiving pie with the frosted message: "Unvaccinated and ready to talk politics."

"We will call our gathering 'Pure Bloods and Politics,' Greene continued. "We'll cook and discuss how we will ever survive another upcoming dark winter that Fauci has just announced."

Don't let Qongresswoman Greene fool you. Yes, "pure blood" is an anti-vax/Harry Potter term, but it's also coded language the Georgia lawmaker is using to push her anti-semitic messaging right out into the open.

Come to my house Juanita!



We will call our gathering "Pure Bloods and Politics."



We'll cook and discuss how we will ever survive another upcoming dark winter that Fauci has just announced. https://t.co/BX5NwAMC76 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022

Via HuffPost

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com