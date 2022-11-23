Mikey's house from Goonies is up for sale asking $1.65 million

The Astoria, Oregon house where Brand and Mikey's family lives in the classic film Goonies is now up for sale. Built in 1896 and located within sight of the bay, the 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Victorian is currently going for $1.65 million.

From the official real estate listing:

Literally the home you have all been waiting for! Built in 1896, this home comes fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame. After you walk through the front door of this amazing home, you realize the level craftsmanship and character put into this property. Every level of this home has clear views of the bay, the bridge and the city. Each spectacular season will be a welcome change as you get to experience all the Oregon Coast has to offer from the comfort of your own home. Property type: Single family home

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

SqFt: 2,336

Lot SqFt: 3,484

County: Clatsop

Year Built: 1896

Apparently, people still flock to the house for annually to pay tribute to the movie. I feel like anyone looking to spend the kind of money might not welcome that invasion of privacy, but hey, I'll probably never afford a house like this, so what do I know anyway?

The treasure map in the attic, however, is not included in the listing.