r/ShittyAnimalFacts puts the fun back in misinformation

It's an understatement to say truth has become nebulous in recent years, so it's refreshing to be confronted with lies so unsubtle, hilarious and over-the-top that it wraps right back around to being funny. Such is the ethos behind the Shitty Animal Facts subreddit, which does exactly what it says on the tin. Did you know, for instance, that a bull's horns indicate how loud it is?

Next time you're feeling a little bit overwhelmed with it all, give yourself an exceptionally stupid palette cleanser. Look at this funny horse. Even as you read these words, someone out there is editing archival footage of animals into something absurd. It's the circle of life.