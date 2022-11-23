This peaceful game presents a photograph, broken into squares that have been randomly rotated some multiple of 90 degrees. Your challenge is the click on the boxes to rotate them into their correct orientation. The best strategy seems to be finding squares that you can easily determine need uprighting and then working on the adjacent squares.
Rotaboxes is a simple but challenging puzzle game
