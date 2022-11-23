San Francisco Police Department wants to use robots to kill suspects

The San Francisco Police Department delivered a policy proposal to the Board of Supervisors seeking authorization to use robots to kill suspects.

From Mission Local:

Peskin, chair of the committee, initially attempted to limit the SFPD's authority over the department's robots by inserting the sentence, "Robots shall not be used as a Use of Force against any person."

The following week, the police struck out his suggestion with a thick red line.

It was replaced by language that codifies the department's authority to use lethal force via robots: "Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to SFPD."