Thankful Deals: Get an early Black Friday discount on this Milani hooded blanket, now $95 off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The days are cold, dark, and numb, but that shouldn't stop you from being your most authentic self: a homebody sitting on the sofa while rubbing your legs together like a cricket for warmth. (It's our favorite pastime if we're being candid.)

If you're looking for a way to stay bundled until hibernation ends, now's the time to be thankful! You can cozy up your downtime with a plush hooded blanket by Milani for $29.99 or 76% off. No coupon is needed as part of our Thankful Deals sale, where we're dropping prices on bestselling items until November 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Rated 5 stars in our store, this cuddly blanket and hoodie duo is the perfect way to hunker down and let the natural heat you give off do its thing while you stay wrapped up like a holiday burrito. Great to hang out at home in, this blanket is a solid addition to your solo wine night artillery (it's light gray, so maybe stay away from the reds if you're looking to indulge.) It features two wearable sides: soft flannel fleece to wear around the house and cozy warm sherpa to keep you toasty until Mother Nature's warmth returns to us (no, not in a bad way).

If you're too cozy to put on your Sunday's best (or any day for that matter), you can sport this at your next tailgate, game, or camping trip to be super snuggly and fashionable at the same time, which is almost unheard of these days. Because it is 50" x 70", anyone can benefit from the warmth it exudes, making it a great holiday gift for anyone in the family. It only sweetens the deal that the folks in our shop give it five full stars.

Get the Milani Blanket Hoodie in light grey for $29.99 (Reg. $125). No coupon is needed, but act fast! Our Thankful Deals sale is your chance to start Black Friday shopping early, but the event only runs until November 23.

Prices subject to change.