You can watch Netflix's new show Kaleidoscope in any order

Netflix has always been on the cutting edge throughout its entire lifespan as a company. When Blockbuster and Hollywood Video ruled the video rental market in the early 2000s, Netflix opted for a more efficient system for home deliveries. By the time Blockbuster started to catch up, Netflix had already started its streaming service. Even in modernity, as competing streaming services begin to marshall original content, Netflix has a veritable library of original programming that dwarfs its contemporaries. Netflix is always a couple of steps ahead.

Netflix's eye for innovation doesn't just extend to the platform itself but also the content contained therein. With Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix pioneered interactive television, and with their new series Kaleidoscope, the streaming giant is about to experiment with another new concept. In the video linked above, you can check out the making of Kaleidoscope, a non-linear series that doesn't have a specific episode order.