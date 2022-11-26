Chris Hemsworth thinks it's time to take Thor in a new direction

Disney is in the middle of a—pardon the pun—tailspin as of late. The company's new animated feature Strange Worlds had an embarrassing showing in early previews and is projected to be a flop. Couple that with the steep 60% second-week declines at the box office suffered by every phase four Marvel movie not named Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Bob Iger's surprise return as Disney CEO makes more sense.

Now that it's finally come to an end, it's safe to say that Marvel's fourth phase was undoubtedly its weakest. There's an innumerable list of factors that have led to Marvel's decline, but the studio's over-reliance on its trademark "quip a minute" formula is arguably the biggest one. The movie that perfectly encapsulates Marvel's phase four woes is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film became a lightning rod of controversy during its release, as many fans believed it was entirely too goofy. As it turns out, Chris Hemsworth is in full agreement and believes the Thor franchise desperately needs a new tone.