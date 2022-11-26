Cliff Benfield's clever, silly cartoons

The two dialogue snippets below are from two clever, silly, and unexpected short animated cartoons, "Camping" and "Andrew Tate," from Cliff Benfield's TikTok and Instagram "Spaceskits."

Bear: "Sup"

Yellow humanoid: "Oh, hey (startled and confused)."

Bear: "Cooking up some marshmallows?"

Yellow humanoid: "Yeah."

Bear: "Do you have any digestive cookies or something like that?"

Yellow humanoid: "Uh, no, darn uh am I in danger? (perhaps thinking, does he need a cookie for indigestion resulting from eating me?)

Bear: "No, but if you see a snake with a bow tie don't let him sell you his jet ski."

Enter: Snake selling a jet-ski.

Waiter: "Okay, so what would you like to drink?"

AT: "I want your most expensive steak."

Waiter: "To drink?"

AT: "To drink."

Three of Benfield's animated shorts from the series "Indolent Allen" are featured on Adult Swim smalls.

Indolent Allen, Episode 1: "Allen saves his film class from homework, and scores an invite to his first college party."

Episode 2: "Allen DJs the party as things go south in a hurry."

Episode 3: "Nora enlists Allen to help seek revenge on her cheating ex, and they make a wild discovery in the process."

Check out this interview in Bubble Blabber with John Schwarz.