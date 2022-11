Gifaanisqatsi is outstanding. Click it and off it goes, grabbing random GIFs and setting them, with a little treatment (such as time-lapse and slow-mo) to Philip Glass's score to Koyaanisqatsi. The result is comically nihilistic, confirming both the trivial universality of the movie's sentiments and that the sense of the awe commanded by the filmic tone poem format is now available at zero marginal cost.

Suggestion: a "Qataaniskoysi" option that restricts the GIFs in use to cats.