Here's what the Office would look like as an Adult Swim show

Since we've been drowning in the deluge of mockumentary sitcoms that The Office incepted in the 2000s, it's easy to forget how innovative the show was during its initial run. When it was first announced that Ricky Gervais' hit sitcom was going to receive an American remake, fans of the original were undoubtedly skeptical. There's been a long and storied tradition of British shows suffering a poor American adaptation, and many believed The Office was fated for a similar end. Now that the series has left the air, many fans believe that the American Office is not only superior to the original but is also one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s.

As the American Office was carving out its legacy, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim was making similar headway in the world of animation. What would it have been like if both comedy powerhouses collided in their prime? In the video linked above from Charlie Faulk's YouTube channel, you can check out how an Adult Swim merger with the Office might have gone.