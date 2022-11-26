Japanese World Cup fans cleaned up the stadium after their team defeated Germany

This is class from the Japan fans 🇯🇵👏



Cleaning up in the stadium after the Germany game.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TavpGQSX4N — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022

This year's World cup has been one of the most interesting ones in the tournament's long history. We're only a few days into the month-long event, and the news surrounding the Cup has been insane. Outside of all the chaos surrounding this year's host country of Qatar, the events of the Cup itself have been equally surreal. Football legend Lionel Messi and his native club Argentina, which were earmarked to win the whole Cup, suffered one of the wildest upsets in history by losing to Saudi Arabia. As the world was reeling from the news of the aforementioned upset, Japan went on to beat Germany in yet another upset.

After their celebration, the Japanese fans in attendance made it their personal obligation to clean up the stadium after the game. Even though the footage of them cleaning up the stadium went viral after their victory, Qatar's Japanese fans have tidied up after almost every match they attend.