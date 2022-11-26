Martin Scorsese acknowledges Goncharov

The Goncharov mania has finally come full circle. Fans of Martin Scorsese's nonexistent 1973 gangster epic have been waiting with bated breath for someone to get him to speak out on the film- and their vindication has finally come, courtesy of none other than his daughter Francesca.

Francesca Scorsese, Martin's daughter and a budding actress in her own right, recently shared a post to her Tiktok account in which she singlehandedly fulfills the dreams of thousands of Tumblr users and asks her dad point-blank about Goncharov. His response?

Yes. I made that film years ago.

You read that right- not only is Martin Scorsese aware of the Goncharov meme, he's even in on the joke. Between this and Twitter's downward spiral, Tumblr users have more to feel good about than they have in quite a while.