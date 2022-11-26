"Ok Doomer" Substack gives you the news most people don't want to hear

If you ever feel like you're alone in your desire to not catch COVID, want to find some like-minded folks, or want some help trying to convince others that, no, COVID isn't 'just a cold,' have I got a Substack for you! Check out "Ok Doomer," which describes itself as a "safe place to doom and chill," and explains:

Sometimes you just want to know other people feel the same way you do about everything that's going on. That's the point of OK Doomer.

It's run by Jessica Wildfire, "slinger of hard truths," and provides incredibly helpful, succinct overviews of peer-reviewed literature on a variety of important topics, including COVID-related issues such as clean air, heart attacks, and other ways COVID damages body systems. Ok Doomer also covers other hot and depressing topics such as climate change, energy shortages, and more. For Ok Doomer, Jessica Wildfire reads, synthesizes, and provides short, pithy overviews of peer-reviewed scientific literature, so you can have all of the gloomy facts at your fingertips. One of her latest entries is called "You May Be Early, but You're Not Wrong: A COVID Reading List." It provides brief overviews of 14 recent studies (along with links to the published manuscripts), which basically boil down to the following takeaways:

You can catch Covid multiple times. Reinfections are common, not rare. Breakthrough infections are common. Covid can kill you months after you recover. It can cause brain damage. It can cause blood clots and heart attacks. It doesn't spare children. Vaccines help, but only some. Masks work.

If, like me, you wholeheartedly embrace the label of "Doomer," go sign up for "Ok Doomer"!