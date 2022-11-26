Rejoice, for the first ever First-Person Jesus video game is finally available

Back in December 2019, I wrote about I Am Jesus, a new video game that was at that point still under development, wherein you play as Jesus Christ in a first-person shooter-esque format (although you're presumably shooting miracles and healing instead of gatling guns). From the game's Steam page:

"I am Jesus Christ" is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible. Get into old times and follow the same path of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. Game is covering the period from Baptizing of Jesus Christ and to Resurrection. Have you ever wondered to be like Him – one of the most privileged and powerful people in the world? Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?

Three years later, and the game is actually, finally available to download and play. Or at least there's a free prologue available starting December 1, 2022. And it sounds strangely intriguing, at least according to this Vice review:

The game begins with the search for John the Baptist. As Jesus, I had to ask my fellow villagers where he was and then make my way to him without starving. That mostly meant picking fruits from the bushes along the way to keep my health bar full. My impression of this first level was that it was a bit of a hodgepodge, but the situation quickly escalated. In the next level, I, Jesus, had to fast in the desert while surrounded by angels training me to fight. Quite a bit of a departure from the source material – certainly no turning the other cheek in this one. With the press of a button, I could instead gather the energy balls thrown at me by Satan and bounce them back, with a magma-filled crater as a backdrop (a natural feature obviously very common in Palestinian deserts). Every now and then, I had to stop and pray to recharge my "Holy Spirit", consumed by the use of my powers. I'm no theology expert, but I don't recall Jesus ever running into the issue of a possible "Holy Spirit depletion", especially since I'm pretty sure the Bible says they're supposed to be inextricably linked together as one God.

I Am Jesus Christ

I Played the World's First Jesus Christ Simulator and I Have Questions [Matteo Lupetti / Vice]