There's a giant lobster in Australia, because of course there is

Australia, land of horrible prehistoric megafauna. If it's not one of the thousand varieties of murderous marsupial, it's the dinner plate-sized spiders. Therefore, I found it no surprise that it should be home to one more giant creature: the Big Lobster of Kingston SE, affectionately nicknamed 'Larry' by the locals.

Don't worry. This lobster is made of steel and fiberglass rather than chitin and rage, and is quite safe, as long as you don't consider modest takeaway food to be dangerous. Given Australia's reputation, though, I wouldn't be surprised if Larry has made more than one tourist think twice about their choice of destination.