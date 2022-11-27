Lego Eiffel Tower is the tallest set of all time

Legos might be the best toy of all time. Despite their relatively simple design, the famed plastic bricks have only grown in popularity alongside the advent of smart technology and the internet. Although they've always been a childhood favorite, Lego's elaborate theme sets helped push the brand over the top. From Star Wars and Harry Potter to Marvel and Fortnite, you can find a Lego set for virtually any IP in existence. However, Lego doesn't just do fictional sets. The toy giant is equally adept at creating beautiful replicas that capture the majesty of actual landmarks in the real world.

Over the years, a host of landmarks have gotten the Lego treatment, becoming the star attraction under many a Christmas tree. This year, the company is looking to top itself with a new Eiffel tower set, constructed in segments, to stand at a staggering five feet tall when completed.