Looks like we're never getting a Namor solo movie

Tenoch Huerta's Namor was all kinds of fantastic in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite the film being loaded with tons of star power, including a career-high performance from Angela Basset, Huerta's turn as Bill Everett's classic Timely comics turned Marvel comics anti-hero was undoubtedly the most scene-stealing performance in the entire movie. In addition to Huerta's Namor, the Mayan-influenced Talokan the character presides over, although a wild departure from the comics, only added to the mystique of the MCU's newest star. When the end credits for Wakanda Forever rolled, fans immediately began to speculate when Namor would return to the MCU.

If you were hoping to see Huerta reprise the role of Namor in a solo film, you're probably going to be waiting for a while. According to Gizmodo, thanks to Marvel optioning the rights to the character at Universal in the 90s, it's highly unlikely that Namor will receive his own movie in the MCU.