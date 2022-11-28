Millions in Houston ordered to boil water before drinking it due to power outage

Around 2.3 million residents in Houston, Texas have been told to boil their water until at least Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to ABC13, thanks to a power outage that might have contaminated a water treatment plant.

This means everyone needs to boil their water for 2–3 minutes "before drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing your teeth," says a notice issued by the City of Houston (see below). It also means avoiding ice from automatic machines and cold water from refrigerator lines. And for thousands of kids living in Houston, it means no (public) school, as they've been shut down for the day.

