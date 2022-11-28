Odd commercial for the Colorforms Donald Duck Cartoon Kit

Colorforms was a playset developed in 1951 that came with a bunch of colorful vinyl stickers in a variety of simple geometric shapes that you could stick onto white or black boards with a glossy finish to create an unlimited number of illustrations (see advertisement, below). The great designer Paul Rand developed the logo and packaging for Colorforms.

This commercial for a Donald Duck-themed version of Colorforms reveals that the playset has vinyl stickers that discourage creativity. The pieces are in the shape of Donald and his nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and the only thing you can do is stick them in the same spots on the board over and over again. The commercial itself is bizarre, featuring an unattractive dog and a boy who slurs his word to the point of making them barely intelligible.