Virginia cop catfished a teen, murdered her family, then died in a shootout with other cops

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed by officers with San Bernardino County Sheriff's department after opening fire on them Sunday, reports NBC News. Edwards, a police officer in Virginia, had killed the mother and grandparents of a teen he catfished online, say authorities, then tried to flee with the youngster.

Officers were initially called to the La Sierra South neighborhood in Riverside, California, on Friday just after 11 a.m. to check on the welfare of a girl who appeared distressed while getting into a Red Kia Soul with a man, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. While officers were responding, police began to receive calls about a structural fire just a few houses away from where the welfare call was reported, they said. The Riverside Fire Department arrived at the residence to find a fire on the first floor. When they made entry they discovered three adult victims lying on the ground, police said.

With witness descriptions and such a sore-thumb vehicle, he didn't get far: Kelso, a ghost town, where he opened fire after deputies caught up with him. The teen was unharmed and placed with protective services.

The victims were Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38. police said.