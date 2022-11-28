The Republican candidate in Georgia's US Senate run-off is so unintelligible and without any meaningful message or position beyond not being a Democrat that Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign is now running voters' reactions to Walker's statements. From his desire to be a werewolf to imagined science about global warming, Walker makes no sense and no sense for Georgia.
Warnock's latest campaign ad is just Georgians reacting to what Herschel Walker has said
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- georgia
- politics
Disco Elysium and the death of art
The year is 2007, and it is a cold day in Estonia. Robert Kurvitz is writing a book. He was born in a country that no longer exists, a slice of the USSR nominally given its own self-determination. The proper term used by the Soviets was 'administrative divison', but it may as well mean 'vassal… READ THE REST
How many football metaphors does it take to get to the center of Herschel Walker?
When I read a recent fundraising email request from the Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia, I was reminded of two things: Chuck Norris and the Tootsie Roll Pop commercial from the 1970s and 80s, where the owl hustled that kid out of his tootsie roll pop. I have yet to read anywhere that… READ THE REST
ACAB? All Cops Are Blobby, Apparently
Isn't it strange how the simplest thing can send you tumbling down a rabbit hole? Take, for instance, this creative post from Reddit, showing off a handmade action figure that declares 'All Cops Are Blobby' – an obvious play on the quick and catchy 'ACAB' slogan making the rounds in recent years. For those of… READ THE REST
Didn't win Powerball? This Black Friday Doorbuster Deal might be your second chance.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're one of the millions of people who didn't win a Powerball, let us be the first to send our condolences. If you're anything like the rest of us, there's… READ THE REST
Black Friday is here: Get a refurbished MacBook Air for just $400
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Black Friday is here, and if you're looking for great deals to start your holiday shopping, we're marking down some of our bestselling items from November 24 through 27! For example,… READ THE REST
Get 20% off Windscribe VPN with the code WINDSCRIBE during our two-day doorbuster deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The internet is a chaotic, weird, beautiful thing where you can find things from amazing infographics to fun news blurbs about what is clearly the prologue to a horror movie. When you're… READ THE REST