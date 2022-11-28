Warnock's latest campaign ad is just Georgians reacting to what Herschel Walker has said

Jason Weisberger
Herschel Walker werewolf Boing Boing/MidJourney

The Republican candidate in Georgia's US Senate run-off is so unintelligible and without any meaningful message or position beyond not being a Democrat that Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign is now running voters' reactions to Walker's statements. From his desire to be a werewolf to imagined science about global warming, Walker makes no sense and no sense for Georgia.