Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Abducted by a babysitter at 22 months old, long-missing Melissa Highsmith has finally been found in Texas. Her family searched for her for 51 years, and they found her.

In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name Melanie Walden. … This whole time, Melissa never knew her real family was searching for her. "The person that raised me, I asked her, 'Is there anything you need to tell me?' and it was confirmed that she knew that I was baby Melissa so that just made it real," Melissa said.