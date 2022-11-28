YouTube channel "Sanding Shit" grinds random items to nothing

Remember the simple joys of the hydraulic press craze? Truth be told, it may be incorrect to refer to it in the past tense, given that it's still going strong over on places like TikTok- and, evidently, has branched out into a wider "using industrial tools to destroy stuff for fun" trend. A YouTube channel aptly named "Sanding Shit" has jumped onto the bandwagon with gusto, making content out of – what else? – feeding household objects to their terrifying belt sander. Have a gander at this sander:

There's just something morbidly fascinating about watching Goku be ground to nothing, isn't there? What are we if not action figures on the industrial belt sander of life?