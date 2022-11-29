Buddhist temple empty after monks test positive for meth

A small Buddhist temple in Phetchabun, Thailand is empty after the four monks there, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine. From BBC News:

The monks were reportedly removed from the temple after police administered urine tests on Monday, which saw all four men fail. Officials did not say what had brought the temple to the attention of police.

Mr Thintapthai told AFP that the "temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making".

Merit-making is an important Buddhist practice where worshippers gain a protective force through good deeds – in this case by giving food to monks.