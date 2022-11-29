Robot snake guy gets revenge on CNN by purchasing Mythbusters trademark for $1000

Mark Frauenfelder

Three months ago, Allen Pan posted his video about giving a live snake robotic legs. CNN used the video on TV and social media without crediting Pan. After Pan complained about it online and generated a lot of bad will toward CNN, the network retroactively offered him $1,000 to license the video. Pan used the money to buy Mythbusters's abandoned apparel trademark and is now selling Mythbusters shirts. (Mythbusters is a Discovery show owned by the same company that owns CNN).